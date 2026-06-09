'Bihar CM indulging in cheap politics': Tejashwi on security downgrade, Rabri's bungalow row

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the Bihar government for allotting a bungalow occupied by his mother and former CM Rabri Devi to a minister and downgrading security cover for his parents, alleging that Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was indulging in cheap politics.

Yadav accused the BJP-led NDA dispensation of patronising corrupt officials and criminals and claimed that law and order has "completely collapsed" in the state.

"Samrat Choudhary is playing cheap politics... What is the need for security? Those who are afraid have kept security. The people are with us... Although Samrat Choudhary has become chief minister, yet he is not a chief minister; he is a cheap minister," Yadav said while speaking to reporters.

His comment comes after the building construction department, through a May 27order, allotted the 10, Circular Road bungalow, which Rabri Devi has been occupying for two decades, to BJP leader and state minister Nand Kishor Ram.

The state government also downgraded the security cover given to RJD supremo and former CM Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi.

A high drama was witnessed at the residence of Rabri Devi on June 6 when several RJD leaders stood guard, claiming their leader had "returned" her security cover in protest against "shabby" treatment from the NDA government.

Talking to reporters here, Yadav, the RJD national working president, said, "The NDA government in the state is least bothered about the problems being faced by the people. Its leaders are busy patronising corrupt officials and criminals. The law and order has completely collapsed in the state."

He also accused the NDA dispensation of not being concerned about the welfare of the people.

"Whatever issues Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other NDA leaders are discussing have no connection with the common people," he said.

Yadav also alleged that the state's economic condition was in a "pathetic condition".

"The government treasury is empty. It has no money to do any work. The government had promised to give the second instalment of financial assistance to women (to run businesses) and increase pensions to the people, but they have been cheated," Yadav added.

Speaking on the downgrade of security to Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, RJD MP Misa Bharti told reporters, "The NDA government in the state is busy providing security cover to criminals and those who are corrupt. That's the reason they downgraded the security cover of Lalu and Rabri."