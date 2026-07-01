Delhi HC directs removal of objectionable posts against MP Raghav Chadha

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of certain objectionable social media posts targeting Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, while declining to grant broader interim relief on his plea.

Pronouncing the interim order, Justice Subramonium Prasad said, "I said no personality rights is involved. However, I have asked to take down (certain content)."

"Rest all, the content is not defamatory prima facie," the judge added. A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

Chadha, who recently left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, had moved the high court seeking the immediate removal of allegedly false, AI-generated and deepfake content circulating on social media. He claimed the posts were malicious, fabricated and had caused serious harm to his reputation.

The court had reserved its order on interim relief on May 21 after hearing arguments on the plea.

In his petition, Chadha argued that artificial intelligence and deepfake technology had been used without authorisation to create and circulate manipulated content, amounting to a violation of his legal and constitutional rights.

Several public figures, including actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, podcaster Raj Shamani and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, have previously approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights. The court had granted interim relief in those cases.