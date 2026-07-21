Delhi Police files FIR over Connaught Place violence; security tightened across capital

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the violence, stone-pelting and vandalism reported during the "sansad chalo" protest near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place a day earlier, sources said.

The FIR comes after clashes erupted at the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, where protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and damaged several police vehicles.

According to a police source, investigators are examining CCTV footage, video recordings and other electronic evidence to identify those involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the national capital following the protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups.

Heavy deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel has been made at sensitive locations to prevent any further unrest.

The heightened security follows Monday's clashes during the "Sansad Chalo" march, in which more than 118 police personnel were injured and multiple police vehicles were damaged.

Security arrangements have been intensified in the New Delhi, Central, North, South, South West and South East districts, along with other vulnerable areas, the source said.

Authorities have put in place multi-layered barricades at key locations, stepped up vehicle checks and intensified patrolling across the city. Additional personnel have also been deployed around important government buildings, major intersections and other protest-prone areas.

Police said adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and appealed to people to cooperate with security personnel and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information on social media.

"Investigation into Monday's violence is underway, and legal action will be taken against those found involved in vandalism, assault on police personnel and damage to public property," a senior police officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)