Two firefighters injured in fire at five-storey office building in Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I

A fire broke out at a five-storey office building in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-I early Friday, injuring two firefighters during the operation to douse the blaze, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire erupted in a battery room on the third floor of an office building housing the Tata Communications office, located opposite Savitri Cinema in GK-1.

The DFS received a call about the incident at around 2.47 am, following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Officials said the fire remained confined to the battery room, affecting nearly 200 square feet of the third floor.

Two firefighters suffered burn injuries to their hands while battling the flames and were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The blaze was brought under control by around 7 am, after which cooling operations continued to prevent any flare-up.

The building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors. No civilian injuries or casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, officials said.

The incident comes days after a major fire in South Delhi’s Malaviya Nagar claimed 21 lives and left several injured, prompting renewed scrutiny of fire safety measures across commercial establishments in the national capital.

Following the tragedy, authorities ordered intensified fire safety inspections in high-risk buildings across Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)