'Rising C-sections, malnutrition and private sector dependence': NFHS-6 exposes Gujarat’s health paradox

AHMEDABAD: The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) has reflected a contrasting picture of Gujarat's healthcare system, where impressive government statistics stand alongside troubling indicators that expose structural weaknesses in public health delivery.

While the state projects a remarkable 97.1% institutional birth rate as a major healthcare achievement, the survey simultaneously highlights widening nutritional disparities, growing dependence on private hospitals for maternal care and a sharp rise in Caesarean deliveries.

The findings raise serious questions over policy implementation and regulatory oversight.

At first glance, Gujarat appears to have achieved near-universal institutional childbirth, with 97.1% of babies being delivered in hospitals.

However, a closer examination of the data reveals that only 39.7% of these deliveries take place in government hospitals, while the majority occur in private healthcare institutions.

The divide is equally evident across regions, with 44.7% of rural institutional deliveries occurring in government hospitals compared to just 31.6% in urban areas, indicating an increasing dependence on private healthcare, particularly in cities.

The survey further exposes a surge in Caesarean-section deliveries, which have climbed from 21.1% in the previous NFHS to 29% in NFHS-6.

The increase becomes even more striking in urban Gujarat, where 40.6% of births are now performed through surgery, compared to 21.7% in rural areas.

Private hospitals dominate this trend.

According to the survey, 39.8% of all births in the state are conducted through Caesarean sections in private hospitals, including 49.4% in urban private facilities and 32% in rural private hospitals.

By contrast, only 15.6% of deliveries in government hospitals involve Caesarean procedures, including 24.4% in urban government hospitals and 11.7% in rural government facilities.

The Gujarat figures closely mirror a growing national concern.

NFHS-6 estimates India's overall Caesarean-section rate at 27.2%, with rates approaching 40% in urban private hospitals, far exceeding the World Health Organisation's recommended benchmark of 10% to 15% of all deliveries.

Public health experts have repeatedly cautioned that while Caesarean surgery is lifesaving when medically necessary, unnecessary procedures expose mothers to avoidable surgical risks, increase healthcare expenditure and can complicate future pregnancies.

The NFHS-6 data show a sharp rise in Caesarean-section deliveries in Gujarat, with the rate increasing from 21.1% in the previous survey to 29.0%.

Ahmedabad-based physician Dr Yogesh Gupta said the rising Caesarean rate reflects "a combination of medical risk, delayed referrals, patient expectations and differing practice patterns between public and private facilities."

He further observed, "It's higher concentration in urban and private settings suggests that non-clinical factors may also be influencing decision-making alongside genuine obstetric need. Caesarean delivery remains a lifesaving procedure when properly indicated, but avoidable surgery can increase maternal morbidity, affect future pregnancies and add financial burden."