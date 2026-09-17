PM Modi's life can be summed up in two words ‘India First’: Home Minister Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the flag-off ceremony of "Vadnagar to Varanasi bike rally" celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, used the occasion to present Modi’s political career as a story of governance, welfare and national transformation.
PM Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday celebrations began in his hometown of Vadnagar on Thursday, as the Gujarat government launched a series of events marking his 25-year journey in public service. The Vadnagar celebrations, meanwhile, mark the beginning of the "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan", with a bike rally.
The rally, organised under the Abhiyan, will travel from Modi’s birthplace to his political karmabhumi, Varanasi, carrying the message of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat". Speaking at the event, Shah said October 7 will mark 25 years since Modi first assumed the office of Chief Minister of Gujarat, beginning a continuous journey as a head of government.
“Modi’s life is one that every child, adolescent and youth in India should know about. This programme is intended to inspire the next generation and encourage the emergence of hundreds of leaders dedicated to taking India forward,” Shah said.
‘India First’ Defines Modi’s Political Life
Shah, who has worked alongside Modi since his days in the BJP organisation in Gujarat, described the Prime Minister’s political journey as one driven by discipline, simplicity and public service.
According to Shah, Modi has spent 25 years in public office, including 12 years as Prime Minister, without compromising his commitment to the poor, backward classes, Dalits and tribal communities. He said that despite spending decades in power, few people could not name even five members of his family.
“Modi has treated the entire country as his family. His life can be summed up in two words: ‘India First’,” Shah said.
Shah further credited Modi with working long hours and mobilising the BJP cadre around the principle of Nation First, while presenting his political rise as one achieved without a political family legacy.
Shah Highlights Gujarat Model and Welfare Push
Moving from Modi’s personal journey to his governance record, Shah cited several initiatives launched during Modi’s tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, including Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana, Sagar Khedut Kalyan Yojana, Vibrant Gujarat and the state’s rural electrification programme.
The Home Minister said Modi’s emphasis on inclusive development brought tribal and coastal communities into the state’s development framework, while 24-hour electricity in villages helped expand opportunities in education, healthcare, trade and infrastructure.
Shah added that the Gujarat model of development, which he described as inclusive and all-encompassing, became the foundation of Modi’s national political journey after the BJP won a full majority at the Centre in 2014.
From ‘Policy Paralysis’ to Development Agenda
Shah contrasted the political situation before 2014 with the changes he attributed to Modi’s government after assuming office. He claimed that the country had faced corruption allegations, policy paralysis and concerns over internal and external security before Modi became the PM. In contrast, he said, the government subsequently introduced decisive policies, expanded digital infrastructure and pursued a development agenda focused on economic growth and national security.
The Home Minister highlighted the GST, JAM-based Direct Benefit Transfer, banking reforms, FDI and Production Linked Incentive schemes as key initiatives. He also cited infrastructure expansion across roads, railways, airports, ports and digital networks.
According to Shah, India’s airport count has increased from 75 to 150, while PM GatiShakti has helped promote integrated and technology-driven infrastructure development.
Article 370, Security and Women’s Representation
The Union Minister listed major decisions taken under Modi’s leadership, including the abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of Triple Talaq, the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the government’s security operations.
On women’s empowerment, Shah referred to expanded opportunities in the armed forces, police, science, startups, drone technology and sports. He also expressed confidence that the 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures would be implemented.
Shah also credited Modi with advancing development in Jammu and Kashmir, the North East and Naxal-affected regions, while also highlighting peace accords, defence preparedness and the growth of defence exports.
Shah Cites Global Recognition and Political Reach
Highlighting Modi’s international standing, Shah claimed that surveys had placed the Prime Minister among the world’s most popular leaders, citing a 68% approval rating. He also said 36 countries had conferred their highest civilian honours on Modi.
On the political front, Shah pointed to the BJP and NDA’s presence across states, Parliament and state legislatures as evidence of sustained electoral support. He said the alliance governed 22 states and represented a substantial share of the country’s landmass and population.
He further highlighted the government’s initiatives in tribal welfare, space exploration and defence, including Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, PM-JANMAN, the Vibrant Villages Programme, Chandrayaan, Aditya-L1, One Rank One Pension and the Chief of Defence Staff.
‘Golden Era’ Claim for Poor
Turning to welfare, Shah said Modi’s tenure would be remembered for expanding access to basic amenities among poor households. He claimed that 250 million people had been lifted out of poverty over the past 12 years and said the government had worked to provide housing, electricity, tap water, toilets, cooking gas, foodgrains and healthcare coverage.
“Modi has dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor. His tenure as the Prime Minister will be remembered for the work undertaken to provide basic amenities and improve the lives of disadvantaged sections,” Shah said.
The Home Minister concluded by extending birthday wishes to Modi and praying for his long life, good health and continued leadership in India’s development journey.