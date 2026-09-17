PM Modi's life can be summed up in two words ‘India First’: Home Minister Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the flag-off ceremony of "Vadnagar to Varanasi bike rally" celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, used the occasion to present Modi’s political career as a story of governance, welfare and national transformation.

PM Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday celebrations began in his hometown of Vadnagar on Thursday, as the Gujarat government launched a series of events marking his 25-year journey in public service. The Vadnagar celebrations, meanwhile, mark the beginning of the "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan", with a bike rally.

The rally, organised under the Abhiyan, will travel from Modi’s birthplace to his political karmabhumi, Varanasi, carrying the message of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat". Speaking at the event, Shah said October 7 will mark 25 years since Modi first assumed the office of Chief Minister of Gujarat, beginning a continuous journey as a head of government.

“Modi’s life is one that every child, adolescent and youth in India should know about. This programme is intended to inspire the next generation and encourage the emergence of hundreds of leaders dedicated to taking India forward,” Shah said.

‘India First’ Defines Modi’s Political Life

Shah, who has worked alongside Modi since his days in the BJP organisation in Gujarat, described the Prime Minister’s political journey as one driven by discipline, simplicity and public service.

According to Shah, Modi has spent 25 years in public office, including 12 years as Prime Minister, without compromising his commitment to the poor, backward classes, Dalits and tribal communities. He said that despite spending decades in power, few people could not name even five members of his family.