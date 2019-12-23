Home States Karnataka

Anti-CAA rally will be a litmus test for Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

The minister, facing one of the biggest law and order challenges in recent times, said that he has been personally talking to people and leaders to remove misunderstandings.

Published: 23rd December 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday rushed from one marathon meeting to another with the police top brass. Emerging after a particularly long meeting, his third, with DGP Neelamani Raju, Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, ADGP (Intelligence) Kamal Pant and other senior officers, Bommai said, “I will be personally monitoring the situation tomorrow, minute by minute, with top police officials.’’       

Asked if there is a scare on the ground level, Bommai said, “There is no scare. Everything is normal today, businesses, offices and educational institutions. It is peaceful.’’   

There is also a fear that people will defy prohibitory orders. “Prohibitory orders are a precautionary measure, police will do their job,” Bommai said. Asked if he had issued directions not to use force, he said, “What has to be told to police has been told.’’   

The minister, facing one of the biggest law and order challenges in recent times, said that he has been personally talking to people and leaders to remove misunderstandings, giving write-ups to masjids to educate them and remove misconceptions and fears.’’

The police have made robust security arrangements for Monday’s rally, he said. “We have adequate bandobast arrangements. We will be using drones, CCTVs and policemen. The gathering at Khuddus Saheb Eidgah will be monitored closely.’’

He claimed that political parties had played a lot of mischief on the ground, but this has changed after PM Narendra Modi addressed the people on Sunday, as did CM BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru. “We are using personal communication to interact with leaders and decision-makers, and dispel their fears,” he said.

Bommai, who had earlier said that NRC would be implemented in Karnataka, now prefers to leave it to the Centre. “But I can tell you that a lot of infiltrators are coming into Bengaluru and Karnataka, and this is a cause for worry. The issue will have to be dealt with.’’

For Bommai, who has a task on his hands to ensure peace and normalcy, Monday will be a test of sorts, especially with the Opposition baying for his blood over the Mangaluru deaths.

