Home States Karnataka

Citizenship Act stir: Families, artistes make most of protest Sunday

While the police barricaded the area, the protesters cooperated and ensured safety of everyone present.

Published: 23rd December 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sunday’s Town Hall protest was a peaceful gathering of more than 1,000 people aginst CAA. (Photo | EPS, Meghana Sastry)

By Meghana Sastry
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike most protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), this one, under the banner of ‘Plural India Strong India’, on Sunday afternoon at Town Hall, Bengaluru, was different. The gathering was not just a fairly huge turnout of about 1,500 people, but it comprised many artists and musicians.

Musicians such as Rajeev Rajagopal, percussionist of the band Thermal and a Quarter, was one among the crowd. People carried musical instruments to the venue and sang songs opposing the CAA, getting the entire crowd’s attention.

VIEW GALLERY: Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country

While the police barricaded the area, the protesters cooperated and ensured safety of everyone present. The posters were innovative, some humorous and sarcastic. Lots of people also brought their children along.
Rajagopal said, “I felt like hugging everyone there, it was so nice to see the diverse set of people from all walks of life and all ages. This reinforced my faith in the people of this country.”

ALSO READ: Bengaluru is hub of protests, both anti and for Citizenship Amendment Act

Dancer-choreographer Sahiba Singh, said, “The protest was symbolic as many people turned up and spoke of freedom and equality. This shared camaraderie is something that will stay with me for a long time.”
George Mathen, popularly known as Appupen and a graphic artist, said it was heartening to see people from all walks of life be part of something like this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act CAA stir CAA protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several political leaders take part in a rally condemning CAA, at egmore in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Satish babu)
DMK, allies take out massive rally against CAA in Chennai; over 10,000 participate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Gallery
Chris Lynn, AUS (RH Bat): Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp