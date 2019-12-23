Citizenship Act stir: Families, artistes make most of protest Sunday

Meghana Sastry By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unlike most protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), this one, under the banner of ‘Plural India Strong India’, on Sunday afternoon at Town Hall, Bengaluru, was different. The gathering was not just a fairly huge turnout of about 1,500 people, but it comprised many artists and musicians.

Musicians such as Rajeev Rajagopal, percussionist of the band Thermal and a Quarter, was one among the crowd. People carried musical instruments to the venue and sang songs opposing the CAA, getting the entire crowd’s attention.



While the police barricaded the area, the protesters cooperated and ensured safety of everyone present. The posters were innovative, some humorous and sarcastic. Lots of people also brought their children along.

Rajagopal said, “I felt like hugging everyone there, it was so nice to see the diverse set of people from all walks of life and all ages. This reinforced my faith in the people of this country.”



Dancer-choreographer Sahiba Singh, said, “The protest was symbolic as many people turned up and spoke of freedom and equality. This shared camaraderie is something that will stay with me for a long time.”

George Mathen, popularly known as Appupen and a graphic artist, said it was heartening to see people from all walks of life be part of something like this.