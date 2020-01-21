Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru police firing: People's Tribunal report cites excess by cops, seeks judicial inquiry

The panel has observed that imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were unwarranted and its imposition was not effectively communicated to the residents.

Published: 21st January 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru witnessed violence on Thursday after people took to streets protesting against CAA.

Mangaluru witnessed violence on Thursday after people took to streets protesting against CAA. (File Photo | EPS)

By Vincent D'Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A People's Tribunal on the police firing on CAA protestors in Mangaluru on December 19 in its report said that the action of the police personnel seem to contravene significant limitations on their powers, as provided for in the Karnataka Police Manual, and has pressed for constitution of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe the incident.

The People’s Tribunal comprised of Justice (Retd.) V Gopala Gowda, BT Venkatesh and Sugata Srinivasaraju which conducted public hearings to hear from all the persons affected by the police firing on 19th December, came out with the observations on Tuesday.

The panel has observed that imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were unwarranted and its imposition on the evening of December 18 was not effectively communicated to the residents of the area.

ALSO READ| Mangaluru police notice to Malayalis a cover-up exercise: Keralites on December 19 violence

Also, after the imposition of the prohibitory orders, permission that was earlier granted was subsequently revoked/cancelled but the same was not effectively communicated. As a result of a complete breakdown of communication, civilians who had no connection with the protest were subjected to indiscriminate lathicharge and police firing.

The testimonies of the victims presented before the Tribunal display a complete abdication of responsibility by the cops present at the site of violence.

One of the main responsibilities of Police officials, as stipulated in Chapter 1 (Code of Conduct of the Karnataka State Police Force) is to uphold the rights of citizens in accordance with the Constitution of India. As a result, the police officials must "respect the limitations of their power and functions," said the report.

ALSO READ| Mangaluru police kicks up a row by asking SKSSF not to join PUCL protest over CAA, NRC

Apart from failing to issue warnings to the public before the lathicharge and firing commenced, victims and other eyewitness have alleged that police present in the area used communal slurs and used deplorable language in order to provoke the protestors.

The statements of former Mayor Ashraf and Afnan detail the use of communal slurs and abusive language by police authorities who were tasked with maintaining law and order.

The report says that one of the main reasons cited by the Mangalore City Police to justify the use of extreme force against civilians was the supposedly "grave" damage caused to the MM Kini Rifle Shop and attempts to storm Bander Police Station by members of the public.

This has also been mentioned in some of the FIRs filed.  However, CCTV footage regarding either of these events has not been furnished by the authorities despite repeated requests by the families of the victims.

ALSO READ| CAA Protest stage in Mangaluru named after December 19 police firing victims

It says "victims have suffered immense financial hardship as a result of the atrocities committed on 19th December". Given the allegations of communalism against the police in question and the palpably disproportionate use of force, it is clear that the State and the officials in question are jointly and severally liable for such transgressions.

Referring to Article 2 of The Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials which states that law enforcement officials must respect human rights norms and uphold human dignity at all times, the report
said that such words ring hollow in the context of the events of December 19 and the manner in which extreme force was used against civilians.

Proportionality is an important aspect of the use of force in the context of policing unlawful assemblies.

In regards to the maintenance of the rule of law, it is imperative that extra-judicial killings are thoroughly investigated. The Supreme Court in the case of People’s Union for Civil Liberties v. State of Maharashtra & Ors has laid down important guidelines to ensure independent investigation of such killings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru Police Mangaluru CAA protests Karnataka Police Peoples Tribunal Mangaluru CAA protests
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp