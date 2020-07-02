STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, ‘disrespectful’ disposal of COVID-19 victim in Karnataka's Yadgir, video surfaces

Close on the heels of bodies being dumped in Ballari, a similar incident showing disrespect to a Covid-19 victim has occurred in Wadageri taluk (Yadgir district) on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers drag a dead body into a burial pit in Wadageri taluk. (Video Screengrab)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Close on the heels of bodies being dumped in Ballari, a similar incident showing disrespect to a Covid-19 victim has occurred in Wadageri taluk (Yadgir district) on Tuesday.

A video which went viral shows the body of a COVID-19 victim being dragged by two persons wearing PPE kits from the ambulance to the place of the burial pit.

The body was dropped into the pit, after which it was filled with mud using an earthmover.

Speaking to TNIE, Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar said that a man from Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district solemnised his daughter’s wedding at Sirwar village of Raichur district on Sunday.

ALSO READ | BSY condemns Ballari burial of Covid victims, team disbanded

Later, he showed symptoms of breathlessness.

“He was brought to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday and the doctors declared him brought dead and collected swabs from the body. Yadgir district administration was informed. The body of the victim was sent in the ambulance to Wadagera. Later in the evening it was confirmed that the person had died due to COVID-19,” he said.

ALSO READ | Devanagere: Patient’s body thrown in pit; show-cause notice to officials

Yadgir DC Kurmarao has confirmed that the incident has taken place in the  district and that the body was buried in the field of the deceased as per the wishes of the family members.

With regard to the allegations of disrespectful disposal of the body, he said he would hold an inquiry. Kalaburagi Regional Commissioner N V Prasad told Express that he would seek a report from the Yadgir district administration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Karnataka Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp