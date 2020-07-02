Now, ‘disrespectful’ disposal of COVID-19 victim in Karnataka's Yadgir, video surfaces

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Close on the heels of bodies being dumped in Ballari, a similar incident showing disrespect to a Covid-19 victim has occurred in Wadageri taluk (Yadgir district) on Tuesday.

A video which went viral shows the body of a COVID-19 victim being dragged by two persons wearing PPE kits from the ambulance to the place of the burial pit.

The body was dropped into the pit, after which it was filled with mud using an earthmover.

Speaking to TNIE, Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar said that a man from Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district solemnised his daughter’s wedding at Sirwar village of Raichur district on Sunday.

Later, he showed symptoms of breathlessness.

“He was brought to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday and the doctors declared him brought dead and collected swabs from the body. Yadgir district administration was informed. The body of the victim was sent in the ambulance to Wadagera. Later in the evening it was confirmed that the person had died due to COVID-19,” he said.

Yadgir DC Kurmarao has confirmed that the incident has taken place in the district and that the body was buried in the field of the deceased as per the wishes of the family members.

With regard to the allegations of disrespectful disposal of the body, he said he would hold an inquiry. Kalaburagi Regional Commissioner N V Prasad told Express that he would seek a report from the Yadgir district administration.