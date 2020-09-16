Sandalwood drug racket: Ragini Dwivedi miserable in jail, cried in her cell till midnight, say sources

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after she was handed over to judicial custody, actor Ragini Dwivedi has been remanded in a quarantine cell as per the Covid-19 protocol. It is said that the actor cried till midnight and didn’t sleep till early morning in the Parappana Agrahara prison where she is lodged.

The actor refused breakfast, according to the sources in the jail. She had back pain and had food around afternoon and slept. When she was brought to the cell, many inmates tried to talk to her since she was a celebrity, but she didn’t wish to talk, sources said.

Security personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure. Ragini has to be in the quarantine cell for ten days and after that she will undergo a test for Covid-19.

If the report is negative, she will be shifted to the common barrack of the women cell. Meanwhile, Ragini’s parents along with their lawyer came to meet her in the jail but the jail officer denied them permission and asked them to wait for a few more days.

Ragini’s mother Rohini who spoke to the media said her daughter was like a lion and knew how to face tough situations. She said Ragini has been in the film industry for 10 years now and that they have purchased a flat.

“There have been reports in the media that we have three flats. We have shared the details of our assets with the Enforcement Directorate,” Ragini’s mother said.