STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sandalwood drug racket: Ragini Dwivedi miserable in jail, cried in her cell till midnight, say sources

A day after she was handed over to judicial custody, actor Ragini Dwivedi has been remanded in a quarantine cell as per the Covid-19 protocol.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after she was handed over to judicial custody, actor Ragini Dwivedi has been remanded in a quarantine cell as per the Covid-19 protocol. It is said that the actor cried till midnight and didn’t sleep till early morning in the Parappana Agrahara prison where she is lodged.

The actor refused breakfast, according to the sources in the jail. She had back pain and had food around afternoon and slept. When she was brought to the cell, many inmates tried to talk to her since she was a celebrity, but she didn’t wish to talk, sources said.

ALSO READ: CCB issues notice to star couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray

Security personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure. Ragini has to be in the quarantine cell for ten days and after that she will undergo a test for Covid-19.

If the report is negative, she will be shifted to the common barrack of the women cell. Meanwhile, Ragini’s parents along with their lawyer came to meet her in the jail but the jail officer denied them permission and asked them to wait for a few more days.

ALSO READ: Actress Ragini Dwivedi remanded to 14 days judicial custody

Ragini’s mother Rohini who spoke to the media said her daughter was like a lion and knew how to face tough situations. She said Ragini has been in the film industry for 10 years now and that they have purchased a flat.

“There have been reports in the media that we have three flats. We have shared the details of our assets with the Enforcement Directorate,” Ragini’s mother said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ragini Dwivedi Sandalwood Drug racket Sandalwood drug racket Karnataka drug racket
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp