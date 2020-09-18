Karnataka drug racket: More Sandalwood actors, sons of netas under scanner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the City Crime Branch (CCB) questioned actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray, investigation officers issued notices to a few other actors.

Based on information revealed by arrested accused Viren Khanna, the officers asked those involved in supplying drugs at parties to appear before the CCB on Friday and Saturday.

A senior police officer said that Khanna, who used to send out invitations through text messages to VIPs, celebrities and budding actors, gave some more names of those involved in the drug racket.

“We have issued notice to a senior actor as well, and don’t want to reveal names at this stage,” the officer said.

It is said that a couple of actors were caught by Jayanagar police in 2017, but action was not taken against them as police did not find strong evidence.

One of them also met with an accident after consuming drugs, and escaped with minor injuries. The incident was not reported to police. The actor would also take his brother to parties on Vittal Mallya Road, the police officer added.

During interrogation, prime accused Ravishankar revealed the names of some politicians’ sons too. Police sent notices and gathered details about their lavish lifestyles and bank cards.

Sanjjanaa did not sleep

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, who was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday, did not sleep the whole night due to mosquitoes.

She asked for a mosquito net, but jail officers said there were no such facilities in the cell. Though she shared the cell with actor Ragini Dwivedi, the duo did not speak much as Ragini was busy reading books.

Meanwhile, Aindrita Ray on Thursday spoke to the media at her house.

“We are cooperating with CCB in the investigation and have instructed police not to reveal any details shared with the officer. We have answered all questions asked by CCB officers on Wednesday, and will again appear before CCB whenever we are called.”