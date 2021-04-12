STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka private hospitals told to reserve 50% beds for COVID-19 patients

Regarding the shortage of Remdesivir, minister Sudhakar said drug companies have stopped its production.

Published: 12th April 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at Majestic Bus terminus during the COVID-19 test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna H P , EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: As COVID-19 cases surge, the Karnataka government has asked private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of the beds for the novel coronavirus patients as was done during the first wave, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a video conference with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), Sudhakar said the private hospitals have been advised to vacate beds occupied by non-COVID patients who do not require hospitalisation and reserve the same for COVID-19 patients.

"The private hospitals have agreed to reserve 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients within a week. Patients without symptoms and with mild symptoms will be isolated in hotels and COVID care centres. Only patients with severe conditions will be treated in hospitals," the Minister said.

"We need this drug. Private hospitals have complained of the medicine not being available in the market. We will discuss the issue with the drug controller and supply the medicine to private hospitals at government rates," said Dr Sudhakar.

To a question on the availability of equipment, he said the government has taken measures to ensure sufficient quantities of ventilators and oxygen.

If required, industrial oxygen would be used, he added.

