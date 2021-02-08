Police complaint against Kangana Ranaut for terming farmers terrorists

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A Belagavi-based advocate Harshavardhan Patil has filed a complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for calling the agitating farmers in the country terrorists, and for promoting enmity between different groups or class and intentionally insulting the farming class through her Twitter handle. Officials at the Tilakwadi police station, Belagavi where the complaint was filed are likely to register an FIR against the actor in the next 24 hours.

Advocate Harshavardhan Patil said, "I saw actress Ranaut has made a statement through her Twitter handle and the same was printed in The New Indian Express Belagavi edition and various other television news channels. She said in a tweet that 'they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA'."

Patil noted in his complaint that "I belong to a reputed farmers family at Belagavi and my family owns farmlands. And though I am a qualified lawyer by profession, I am actively involved in farming activities as it is my passion which I have inherited from my forefathers. The government of India has promulgated three farm laws. However, they are being opposed by several farmers from different parts of India. Now, it has become a bone of contention between the government and the farming community. But, people like Kangana Ranaut who do not possess any knowledge about farming activities and the problems faced by our farming families are involved in making unwanted and unwarranted comments about the entire farming community of India time and again. Kangana Ranaut, who I hear is an actress, instead of showing compassion towards the farming community is addressing them as terrorists."

By making such statements, Kangana Ranaut is trying to provoke and incite the other citizens of India to attack and assault the farming community and their families, he said.

"If her statement is read keenly or meticulously it can be seen that by addressing our nation as a vulnerable broken nation, Kangana Ranaut has also insulted the Indian Armed Forces and their capabilities and capacity. Her statements are not only causing insult and annoyance to the farming communities and their families, they are also giving cause for annoyance to our armed forces who have kept our country secured from any so-called vulnerabilities. Therefore, I have filed a complaint against the actress for making such statement and requested police officials to book her under Section 153, 153A, 503, 504, 505(1), 505(b), 505(c), 505(2), 506 of IPC," Patil added.

Her Twitter account too must be suspended, he insisted, while stating that he will file a private complaint in court if the police does not register an FIR against the actress.

