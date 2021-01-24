STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dharwad accident death toll climbs to 12 after 42-year-old woman succumbs

Sources said she was a daughter-in-law of former MLA H Chandrashekar and soon after her death, her organs were donated.

Published: 24th January 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Veda being airlifted to Bengaluru on Friday evening from Hubballi airport for further treatment. (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Dharwad accident toll rose to 12 after another injured woman succumbed to death in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. The mishap took place on National Highway-48 near Ittigatti in Dharwad taluk on January 15 morning where eight persons including the two drivers died on the spot and three others at a hospital.

A minibus carrying former students of a private convent from Davangere to Goa collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction on the single-lane highway. In the mishap, 11 were killed and seven were injured including the truck driver and they were shifted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi for treatment. 

ALSO READ | Dharwad mishap survivor airlifted to Bengaluru in four hours

The injured Veda M, 42, was airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment on the same day (January 15) evening. An air ambulance from Bengaluru with expert doctors from Bengaluru visited Hubballi and airlifted the severely injured patients.

Veda was suffering from critical injuries and succumbed in Bengaluru. Sources said she was a daughter-in-law of former MLA H Chandrashekar and soon after her death, her organs were donated.

On the day of mishap, another injured woman was shifted to Davangere hospital and she is stable. Four other women were shifted to a private hospital in Hubballi in that two were recovered and discharged and two other women are stable and recovering from the injuries. The truck driver was shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi and he is also stable.

ALSO READ | Found myself stuck amid bodies and mangles after gaining consciousness, says Dharwad mishap survivor

Soon after the mishap, hundreds of people in Hubballi-Dharwad staged few protests against the government for not taking up road widening work at the single-lane highway which has been causing accidents. The government also announced taking up road widening work within a couple of months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharwad mishap Dharwad accident
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp