Karnataka bandh call against HC's hijab row verdict receives good response in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Karnataka bandh call given by various Muslim organisations to protest against the Karnataka High Court's verdict on Hijab, has been receiving overwhelming response in Dakshina Kannada.

The fishing harbour in Bunder, Central Market, State Bank, APMC market and other business areas in Mangaluru wore a deserted look on Thursday morning. These areas usually buzz with trading of fish, vegetables and others early morning.

Sources said that a majority of those involved in fish and vegetable trading in Mangaluru are Muslims and they chose to shut their business to support the bandh.

Public too felt the heat of the bandh as they struggled to get their daily fish and vegetables.

A majority of chicken, mutton and beef stalls were also shut in markets of Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada.

Ullal region in the district which is a Muslim majority area witnessed overwhelming support for the bandh. Many areas in this region witnessed a deserted look in the morning.

The wholesale market in Kallapu which also sees traders from Kasaragod saw no activity on Thursday.

SDPI leaders said the bandh call has evoked good response in all parts of the district till 9 am and it most likely to continue for the rest of the day. Several associations have extended their support to the Bandh.