STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bandh call against HC's hijab row verdict receives good response in Mangaluru

Sources said that a majority of those involved in fish and vegetable trading in Mangaluru are Muslims and they chose to shut their business to support the bandh.

Published: 17th March 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Fish harbour in Mangaluru shut to protest HC verdict on hijab row

Fish harbour in Mangaluru shut to protest HC verdict on hijab row. (Photo| EPS)

By Vincent D\'Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka bandh call given by various Muslim organisations to protest against the Karnataka High Court's verdict on Hijab, has been receiving overwhelming response in Dakshina Kannada.

The fishing harbour in Bunder, Central Market, State Bank, APMC market and other business areas in Mangaluru wore a deserted look on Thursday morning. These areas usually buzz with trading of fish, vegetables and others early morning.

ALSO READ | 'Uniforms should be inclusive of religious practices': Activists 'disappointed' with HC order on hijab

Sources said that a majority of those involved in fish and vegetable trading in Mangaluru are Muslims and they chose to shut their business to support the bandh.

Public too felt the heat of the bandh as they struggled to get their daily fish and vegetables.

A majority of chicken, mutton and beef stalls were also shut in markets of Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada.

Ullal region in the district which is a Muslim majority area witnessed overwhelming support for the bandh. Many areas in this region witnessed a deserted look in the morning.

ALSO READ | Muslim community worried about future of girls’ education after hijab verdict

The wholesale market in Kallapu which also sees traders from Kasaragod saw no activity on Thursday.

SDPI leaders said the bandh call has evoked good response in all parts of the district till 9 am and it most likely to continue for the rest of the day. Several associations have extended their support to the Bandh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
karnataka bandh Karnataka High court Hijab row hijab verdict Mangaluru Mangaluru bandh Dakshina Kannada
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp