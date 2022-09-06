Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA raids over 24 locations in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths conducted raids on multiple locations in Sullia and Puttur taluks of Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morch worker Praveen Nettaru.

Sources said more than a dozen NIA teams swooped on the houses and business establishments of several individuals who are suspected to have a direct or indirect role in the murder that took place on July 26 at Bellare in Sullia taluk.

Local police accompanied the NIA teams which began the raids early morning and are still ongoing. A senior official of Dakshina Kannada district police confirmed the NIA raids but refused to give further details.

The murder of Praveen Nettaru had kicked up a political storm in the state with the ruling BJP coming under attack from its own cadres. Buckling under the pressure, the government handed over the probe to NIA. The local police had arrested several persons in connection with the murder before the NIA took over the probe.

