Home States Karnataka

Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA raids over 24 locations in Mangaluru

The murder of Praveen Nettaru had kicked up a political storm in the state with the ruling BJP coming under attack from its own cadres.

Published: 06th September 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths conducted raids on multiple locations in Sullia and Puttur taluks of Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morch worker Praveen Nettaru.

Sources said more than a dozen NIA teams swooped on the houses and business establishments of several individuals who are suspected to have a direct or indirect role in the murder that took place on July 26 at Bellare in Sullia taluk.

Local police accompanied the NIA teams which began the raids early morning and are still ongoing. A senior official of Dakshina Kannada district police confirmed the NIA raids but refused to give further details.

The murder of Praveen Nettaru had kicked up a political storm in the state with the ruling BJP coming under attack from its own cadres. Buckling under the pressure, the government handed over the probe to NIA. The local police had arrested several persons in connection with the murder before the NIA took over the probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Sullia Puttur Dakshina Kannada Praveen Nettaru
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp