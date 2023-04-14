Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rebellion continues in BJP amid firefighting

Former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi announced that he will quit BJP on Friday.

Published: 14th April 2023 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many senior BJP leaders have raised the banner of revolt, especially after the announcement of the second list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections. 

On Thursday, several leaders, including MLAs and members of local bodies resigned from the party and openly expressed displeasure against the leadership for not giving them an opportunity to contest the elections. 

Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy has resigned and Haveri MLA Nehru Olekar has announced that he will quit. The party leadership gave tickets to Deepak Doddaiah ignoring Kumaraswamy and to Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar in place of Olekar.

Nine BJP councillors from Shivamogga City Corporation, all followers of senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, resigned accusing the party of double standards.

Former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi announced that he will quit BJP on Friday. Hosadurga MLA Goolihatti Shekar may also resign soon. He is likely to join Gali Janardhan Reddy’s new party.

NR Santosh, a ticket aspirant from Arsikere in Hassan district and a relative of former CM BS Yediyurappa, is likely to resign on Friday. His followers staged a protest against the party on Thursday. On Wednesday, MLC R Nagesh resigned from the party and council membership

WATCH |

Complaining about the manner in which the ticket aspirants were treated by the BJP leadership, a leader said, “When Yediyurappa was at the helm of affairs, he used to personally call and speak to leaders and workers. He used to talk to all and ensure that they work for the party. That is not the case now.”

BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh told The New Indian Express that four to five aspirants had applied for tickets from each constituency. “If they fail to get tickets, their followers will also get upset. The party expected it. In BJP, we all work as per its ideology. Of the 212 candidates announced so far, 66 are new faces. Our idea is to give a chance to new faces and also respect elders,” 
he said.  

ALSO READ | Denied ticket in Karnataka polls, many Congress, BJP rebels meet JDS leader Kumaraswamy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka elections
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp