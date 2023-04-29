Winding up a hectic day of campaigning, PM Modi takes out mega roadshow in Bengaluru

By PTI

BENGALURU: Ending a busy day of electioneering for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka after back-to-back rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru on Saturday drawing an enormous response from a huge crowd.

Modi, who flew into the city from Kudachi in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka around 5 pm after addressing his third public meeting in the state, rode in a specially designed vehicle.

Sporting a saffron cap, Modi was flanked by Bangalore North MP DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLCC Narayanaswamy.

A large number of people thronged both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and showered flowers on him.

At the end of the roadshow, Modi walked on the road for a brief period waving at people and then boarded his bullet-proof car.

Seeing the Prime Minister from close proximity, people started chanting 'Modi-Modi'.

The BJP flags, festoons and posters dotted the road and a group of artists performed 'Dollu Kunita', a popular drum dance, enroute to the roadshow.

The 5.3-kilometre long roadshow passed through various locations in north Bengaluru including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction to Sumanahalli.

Traffic snarls were witnessed due to the roadshow.

Police had issued a traffic advisory to people asking them to avoid certain roads from where the Prime Minister's convoy would pass through.

Elaborate security arrangements were made throughout the route that Modi roadshow's traversed in the city.

For his first election campaign in Karnataka since poll dates were announced, Modi flew in from Delhi and reached Bidar in the morning.

He addressed three consecutive public meetings in Humnabad in Bidar, district headquarter town in Vijayapura and Kudachi in Belagavi district.

The Prime Minister will stay overnight in Bengaluru and head out from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold back-to-back public meetings in the district headquarters town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district.

He will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday before heading back to Delhi.

The BJP is attempting to return to power in Karnataka with the ruling party pitted against its principal rival Congress.

The state goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

