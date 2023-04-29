Home States Karnataka

Winding up a hectic day of campaigning, PM Modi takes out mega roadshow in Bengaluru

The 5.3-kilometre long roadshow passed through various locations in north Bengaluru including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction to Sumanahalli.

Published: 29th April 2023 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Modi

Modi remains the consummate political campaigner and Bengaluru was proof again. (File | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Ending a busy day of electioneering for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka after back-to-back rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru on Saturday drawing an enormous response from a huge crowd.

Modi, who flew into the city from Kudachi in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka around 5 pm after addressing his third public meeting in the state, rode in a specially designed vehicle.

Sporting a saffron cap, Modi was flanked by Bangalore North MP DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLCC Narayanaswamy.

ALSO READ | BJP loots money, fails to fulfil promises, says Rahul

A large number of people thronged both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and showered flowers on him.

At the end of the roadshow, Modi walked on the road for a brief period waving at people and then boarded his bullet-proof car.

Seeing the Prime Minister from close proximity, people started chanting 'Modi-Modi'.

The BJP flags, festoons and posters dotted the road and a group of artists performed 'Dollu Kunita', a popular drum dance, enroute to the roadshow.

ALSO READ | Archrivals faceoff in Athani as Savadi faces BJP ire

The 5.3-kilometre long roadshow passed through various locations in north Bengaluru including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction to Sumanahalli.

Traffic snarls were witnessed due to the roadshow.

Police had issued a traffic advisory to people asking them to avoid certain roads from where the Prime Minister's convoy would pass through.

Elaborate security arrangements were made throughout the route that Modi roadshow's traversed in the city.

For his first election campaign in Karnataka since poll dates were announced, Modi flew in from Delhi and reached Bidar in the morning.

ALSO READ | Black magic, voodoo dolls and other dark games stain the pollscape in Karnataka

He addressed three consecutive public meetings in Humnabad in Bidar, district headquarter town in Vijayapura and Kudachi in Belagavi district.

The Prime Minister will stay overnight in Bengaluru and head out from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold back-to-back public meetings in the district headquarters town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district.

ALSO READ | Karnataka polls: BJP leader calls Sonia ‘vishkanya’, Congress furious

He will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday before heading back to Delhi.

The BJP is attempting to return to power in Karnataka with the ruling party pitted against its principal rival Congress.

The state goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP Karnataka elections Karnataka polls
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp