Slain Muslim youth Fazil's father lodges complaint against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell

MANGALURU: Farooq, the father of Fazil who was brutally murdered in Surathkal near Mangaluru, lodged a complaint with Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Monday demanding action against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell.

The VHP leader recently claimed during a public rally that "Hindutva activists killed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru's murder."

Speaking to media persons, Farooq said that he had urged the police to find those behind his son's murder.

"We had doubts and now they are clear as Sharan Pumpwell has himself claimed they have killed my son. He should be dealt with strictly. I need justice and I urge the police to invoke a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case against Sharan," he said.

