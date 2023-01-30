Home States Karnataka

Slain Muslim youth Fazil's father lodges complaint against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell

The VHP leader recently claimed during a public rally that "Hindutva activists killed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru's murder."

Published: 30th January 2023

Farooq, father of murdered Fazil, submitted a complaint to Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar against VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Farooq, the father of Fazil who was brutally murdered in Surathkal near Mangaluru, lodged a complaint with Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Monday demanding action against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell.

Speaking to media persons, Farooq said that he had urged the police to find those behind his son's murder. 

"We had doubts and now they are clear as Sharan Pumpwell has himself claimed they have killed my son. He should be dealt with strictly. I need justice and I urge the police to invoke a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case against Sharan," he said.

