Congress releases Karnataka manifesto, promises action against Bajrang Dal, PFI

The Congress in the manifesto promised to "repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power."

Published: 02nd May 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with KPCC President DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah releases the party's manifesto in Bengaluru, May 2, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: The Congress on Tuesday promised in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government in Karnataka within one year of coming to power in the state.

The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress manifesto.

The party said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," read the Congress manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here. 

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

In the manifesto for the polls released here by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah and others, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive Rs 2,000.

Kharge said, "I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation."

The manifesto was released in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, the KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. 

Other takeaways from Manifesto

  • 200 units of free power supply 
  • Unemployment allowance - Rs 3000 for graduates; Rs 1,500 for diploma holders
  • 10 kg of rice free
  • Women/homemakers to get Rs 2000
  • Free bus travel for women

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
