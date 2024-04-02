Ambareesh still central to Mandya politics

BENGALURU: As campaigning picks up pace for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections, an interesting political potboiler is in the offing at the Mandya constituency with all parties dragging the name of late actor Ambareesh.

His wife and sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Sunday attacked DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who criticised BJP-JDS candidate HD Kumaraswamy visiting her seeking her support.

Shivakumar said he was jealous of the turn of events in Mandya politics as Kumaraswamy visited his foe Sumalatha, who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate, in the 2019 polls.

“What is wrong with Shivakumar if Kumaraswamy visits me? Did my husband Ambareesh betray the party which he served for over two decades,” she shot back.

Realising that the issue could take an emotional turn, Shivakumar on Monday clarified that he will never meddle with Sumalatha’s politics. “The whole country knows what Congress gave Ambareesh,” he said.

Kumaraswamy sought Sumalatha’s support as she is expected to make her decision public on Wednesday as to whether she would contest as an independent or identify herself with BJP.

Kumaraswamy, who chose to bury the hatchet with Sumalatha, called her “akka” (elder sister) during the meeting at her residence in Bengaluru and claimed that Ambareesh was close to him.