Karnataka: Congress behind seers opposing Joshi, claims BJP

DHARWAD: With opposition for Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s candidature from Dharwad LS seat by the Dingaleshwara mutt seer growing stronger, BJP leaders are now claiming that the seer’s move is motivated by the Congress.

Over the past few days, the seer has been opposing Joshi’s candidature, claiming that he has neglected other communities. A few seers joined hands with the Dingaleshwara seer but later withdrew their opposition. BJP leaders claim that the entire Lingayat community is with Joshi, and this sudden opposition is testimony that it’s the handiwork of Congress leaders, as the party is fearful of losing the election.

Mohan Ramdurg, a BJP leader, alleged that there was no objection to Joshi, but suddenly there were some developments. Lingayat mass leader and former chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa has also asked the seer not to create a ruckus.

“This is not new for the party or candidate; we have experienced the same issues in other parts of the state. If the allegation is true, why have other seers withdrawn their opposition and assented to Pralhad Joshi as candidate? A few seers have also clarified that judging the candidate or political party is not the job of mutts, but the duty of voters,” Ramdurg said.