BJP, JDS to set up coordination panels at different levels in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Alliance partners BJP and JDS will form coordination committees at the state, Assembly constituency and district levels with leaders from both parties as members.

At the BJP core committee meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the state on Tuesday, reportedly told party leaders to keep their prestige and differences aside and to work for the victory of alliance candidates.

At the party coordination committee meeting with leaders from Belagavi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur, he told them to ensure the victory of party candidates by a margin of over 1.5 lakh. He strictly directed them not to fight or give statements against each other in public.

The Core Committee meeting, attended by BJP state president BY Vijayendra, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and others, discussed sorting out issues at the Assembly constituency level.