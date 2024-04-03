BJP, JDS to set up coordination panels at different levels in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Alliance partners BJP and JDS will form coordination committees at the state, Assembly constituency and district levels with leaders from both parties as members.
At the BJP core committee meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the state on Tuesday, reportedly told party leaders to keep their prestige and differences aside and to work for the victory of alliance candidates.
At the party coordination committee meeting with leaders from Belagavi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur, he told them to ensure the victory of party candidates by a margin of over 1.5 lakh. He strictly directed them not to fight or give statements against each other in public.
The Core Committee meeting, attended by BJP state president BY Vijayendra, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and others, discussed sorting out issues at the Assembly constituency level.
A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, told The New Indian Express that the core committee meeting decided that the state-level coordination committee will have four members -- two each from BJP and JDS.
The district-level committees will have district leaders from both parties, including legislators. “We also decided to have Assembly-level coordination committees, which will again have leaders from both parties. The purpose is to resolve any conflicts among party workers at that level,” he said.
Shah told leaders that a similar arrangement has been made in other states where such alliances have been formed.
At the meetings, the leaders also discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and campaign. “Shah told us to ensure that Modi campaigns in regions where JDS candidates too are contesting,” the source said.