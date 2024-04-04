Karnataka: Sumalatha ends suspense, says will join BJP

MANDYA: Veteran actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, who had kept cards close to her chest and made both Congress and JDS indulge in guessing games, finally ended the suspense on Wednesday, announcing her support to BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the interest of the development of the state,

During an hour-long address to her supporters in Mandya, Sumalatha announced that she will join BJP soon. She lauded Modi for releasing Rs 4,000 crore grants. “The Prime Minister told me that they need people like me in these parts. This is the way to groom leadership,” she said.

Clarifying that she will not join Congress with which her husband Ambreesh was associated for more than two decades, she also ruled out entering the fray again as an independent candidate as the Mandya constituency has been given to BJP ally JDS.

This announcement brought relief to former chief minister and JDS candidate HD Kumaraswamy, who called on her a few days ago, seeking her support and cooperation.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra too had met Sumalatha and held closed-door talks. It is said that she was offered Mysuru, Bengaluru North or Chikkaballapur seats to contest from.

The veteran actress turned emotional when her supporters demanded that she contest as an independent from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.