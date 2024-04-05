CM Siddaramaiah, minister appreciate successful rescue ops of two-year-old boy

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Industries Minister MB Patil appreciated the efforts of the teams involved in the successful rescue of the boy who fell into the borewell at Lachyana village in Vijayapura district. Patil directed the district administration to conduct a survey in the district to identify borewells that are left open.

There is a provision in the law allowing stringent action against those who leave borewells open. Legal steps will be initiated against those who leave their borewells, he warned.

The CM said the efforts of all those who worked round the clock for the protection of the child are commendable. “I was happy to see that the little boy is back in the arms of his parents and that the wishes of the child’s family and millions of people across the country have come true,” he said. The CM expressed concern over such incidents and said if tubewells are not closed, they can pose danger.