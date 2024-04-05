Sumalatha to officially join BJP on April 5

BENGALURU: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh will officially join the BJP in Bengaluru on Friday.

“Yesterday, I declared that I am giving up my MP ticket this time and will be officially joining the BJP in the best interest of Mandya. Accordingly, in the presence of BJP leaders, I am officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on 5 April 2024, at 11:30 AM, at Jagannatha Bhavan, BJP Karnataka State Office, Bengaluru,” she posted on X.

Sumalatha said Mandya’s comprehensive development has always been her focus and commitment. “As an Independent MP, I have successfully delivered numerous developmental programs and initiatives to further enhance Mandya’s footprint on the Viksit Bharat’s developmental path,” she stated. She sought support from the people of Mandya, fans, and well-wishers of late actor Ambareesh.

She contested from the Mandya LS seat in 2019 as an independent candidate, backed by BJP, and defeated former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son and JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. This time, she was trying for the BJP ticket to seek re-election from Mandya. However, as part of the BJP-JDS alliance, the regional party candidates are contesting from three seats, including Mandya. Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy filed the nomination from Mandya.