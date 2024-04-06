Karnataka ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ case: FIR against shopkeeper

BENGALURU: The recent case pertaining to the attack on a young shopkeeper for reportedly playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in Halasurugate police limits has taken a new turn with the police registering an FIR against him.

Mah Jabeen, 55, mother of Suleman, an accused in the case, filed a police complaint on March 18 against G Mukesh, the shopkeeper. The police, who filed a non-cognizable report, approached the jurisdictional court. The FIR was registered against Mukesh on March 27 based on the court’s direction.

In her complaint, Jabeen alleged that Mukesh assaulted her son and his friends when they questioned him for playing loud music during prayers in a nearby mosque.

Yet to summon shopkeeper for inquiry, say B’luru police

Halasuru gate police said Mukesh is yet to be summoned for an inquiry. Suleman, Shanavaz, Rohith, Danish, Taruna and other accused were released on bail a few days ago, a police officer said.

A case of causing hurt (IPC 323), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (IPC 504) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506) has been registered against Mukesh.

Mukesh, 26, a resident of Cubbonpet, filed a complaint on March 17 after he was reportedly assaulted by the accused for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at his ‘Krishna Telecom’ shop in Siddannagalli.