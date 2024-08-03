Actor Rakshit Shetty appears before cops over copyright infringement case

An FIR was registered against Shetty, and his production company Paramvah Studios for allegedly using two Kannada songs in the movie ‘Bachelor Party’ without permission from the audio company that has rights of those songs. Naveen of MRT Music had filed a complaint at Yeshwantpur police station on June 24.

Speaking to reporters, Shetty said he had spoken to the company representatives and they asked for a sum of money, for which he didn’t agree. He spoke twice but that didn’t work out after the movie was released, and three months later, they filed a complaint. “It doesn’t amount to violation of the Copyright Act as the songs were used only for six seconds. Directors and producers do not have much knowledge about the Copyright Act. Some music companies take advantage of this and file cases after the movie is released. Paramvah Studios has decided to fight the case in the court,” the actor-director said.