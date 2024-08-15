KN Rajanna expressed unhappiness with ministers' statements over guarantee schemes

He said the Congress high command also has strictly directed the Congress leaders and the ministers not to express personal opinions over the guarantee schemes as it is confusing the beneficiaries, as all five guarantee schemes implemented aimed at poor.

When asked about HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarakiholi and KH Muniyappa, the cabinet ministers, visit to New Delhi recently, Rajanna said that the trio visited the capital for their official work and not to discuss about the DCM post or any party issues.

Coming down heavily on opposition leaders for only targeting Chief minister Siddaramaiah by raising the 10 years old alleged issue the minister said that the conspiracy behind the issue and one-point programme of the opposition is to tarnish the image of chief minister. He further said that the allegations against CM were also politically motivated and the opposition has no issues to take on Congress in the state.

Interestingly the series of alleged complaints against the BJP and the JDS leaders seeking permission for the prosecution is pending at the governor’s office. Why the governor only took up this issue and summon notice to the chief minister, he questioned.

Giving a harsh reaction to a question, the minister said that no body is “Satya Harishchandra” in politics but all are claiming that Satya Harishchandra was their tenant, he ridiculed. He further said that no leader is honest in politics. The Congress also knows how to give counter the allegations of opposition if they continue their attacks on the CM.

He added that the state government is committed to complete the ongoing schemes and the projects in Hassan district in a timebound manner. The government is also planning to implement the much-needed new projects in the interest of the people, he added.

Hassan MP Shreyas Patel, Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash, DC C Satyabhama, ZP CEO BR Poornima and SP Mohamed Sujeeta were also present at the event.