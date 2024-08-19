MUDA land scam: High Court relief for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The court said that further hearings on the complaints filed by social activists Snehamayi Krishna and T J Abraham are to be continued on August 20 and 21, respectively, before the special court.

Giving time to the respondents, to file the objections if any to the petition filed by Siddaramaiah, the court noted that the proceedings before the high court would be frustrated if any orders passed by the special court on the petitions pending before it, as rightly argued by the senior counsel for the petitioner.

Before this, Singhvi argued that the several paragraphs of the governor's order which accords approval sanction to prima facie demonstrate that it bears no application of mind. Pointing out several grounds projected for a sanction order being passed, he pointed out that the complaint was placed before the Governor on July 26. On the same day, a show-cause notice was issued to Siddaramiah. It was placed before the cabinet but it was not

Singhvi also quoted that other instances where the sanctions were sought before the governor against other political functionaries were kept pending, adding that sanction was only to undermine and destabilise the government.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta argued that no application for sanction is pending on the table of the Governor awaiting sanction and everything would be placed on record before the court, including the notings of the file according to permission to prosecute the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the senior counsels for the complainants and caveator opposed the interim order.