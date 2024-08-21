What if Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah loses chair? Machinations begin in Congress

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s failure to secure a stay in the High Court on Monday, despite senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing him, raises the crucial question of his ability to continue in office if an FIR is filed against him.

In response to the development, wheels have started turning within Congress. Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar met his one-time rival Satish Jarkiholi at a neutral location for a private 40-minute discussion later on Monday. The absence of aides during the meeting suggested a serious and direct exchange between the two leaders. Some in Congress said Satish is slated to take over as KPCC president sometime soon and the meeting was related to that.