Will parade MLAs before Governor if bid made to topple Karnataka government: Minister Satish

Expressing confidence that Siddaramaiah would remain as the CM and Congress government would remain in power for the next four years without any hassles, Satish said the conspiracies hatched by the opposition to unseat Siddaramaiah will not materialise.

The BJP leadership has been troubling the Congress-led state governments across the country with the help of governors in the respective states, he said. The Congress governments are not allowed by the opposition to function properly in several states, he said. He further said that JDS leaders HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy may have assured Union Home Minister Amit Shah of bringing down the State Government. In wake of such developments, the Congress would have to remain cautious about the opposition’s ploy, he said. The CM himself admitted on several occasions that attempts were being made to bring down his government for the past few months, Satish said.He said the BJP leadership had brought down several state governments in recent years and that the Congress leadership should be alert.