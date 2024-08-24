Will parade MLAs before Governor if bid made to topple Karnataka government: Minister Satish

BELAGAVI: While asking the BJP-JDS leadership to refrain from hatching a conspiracy to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a leader of Ahinda (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits), PWD Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has said the Congress leadership will have to take out a parade of its ministers and MLAs before the Governor if attempts to destabilise the State Government continue.
Satish said the BJP-JDS alliance has been resorting to all possible tactics to tarnish the image of Siddaramaiah for no logical reasons. “It may become imminent to parade the ministers and MLAs before the governor in order to convince the latter,” the minister said. Satish said Siddaramaiah was heading the government successfully and trying to meet people’s aspirations. Unable to digest the CM’s effective performance, the BJP and JDS were trying to oppose him vociferously, the minister added.
Expressing confidence that Siddaramaiah would remain as the CM and Congress government would remain in power for the next four years without any hassles, Satish said the conspiracies hatched by the opposition to unseat Siddaramaiah will not materialise.
The BJP leadership has been troubling the Congress-led state governments across the country with the help of governors in the respective states, he said. The Congress governments are not allowed by the opposition to function properly in several states, he said. He further said that JDS leaders HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy may have assured Union Home Minister Amit Shah of bringing down the State Government. In wake of such developments, the Congress would have to remain cautious about the opposition’s ploy, he said. The CM himself admitted on several occasions that attempts were being made to bring down his government for the past few months, Satish said.He said the BJP leadership had brought down several state governments in recent years and that the Congress leadership should be alert.