MUDA scam: Activist lodges complaint against CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, Congress spokesperson

MYSURU: A formal complaint has been lodged with the Lakshmipuram Police Station against Parvathi Siddaramaiah, the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Congress spokesperson M Lakshmana, accusing them of creating false records, destroying original documents and substituting them with fabricated ones in an ongoing MUDA scam case.

The complainant Snehamayi Krishna who had also sent a complaint to the Governor against Siddaramaiah earlier filed this fresh complaint on Wednesday alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family were involved in illegally obtaining 14 plots of land from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

In his complaint, Krishna stated that during a press conference on July 26, 2024, CM Siddaramaiah released a letter purportedly written by his wife, Parvathi, to the MUDA Commissioner dated June 23, 2014. This letter has been at the centre of controversy due to alleged tampering, with a whitener reportedly used to obscure certain words on the second page.