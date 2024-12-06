Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lambasts Gowda, uses Hassan rally to showcase his might

HASSAN: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday lambasted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda for his “cunning politics”.

Gowda finished almost all Vokkaliga leaders politically in the state, he alleged at Congress ‘Janakalyana Swabhimana Samavesha’ here.

With many top Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, lauding and throwing their weight behind him, Siddaramaiah used the platform to send out a message that his writ runs in the state unit of the party.

Overwhelmed by the turnout, Siddaramaiah claimed that many from other parties came to the rally to support him.

Continuing his tirade against the JDS supremo, Siddaramaiah said Gowda did not grow on his own politically. He could become CM only with the help of the then Janata Parivar leaders.

“Gowda also tried to tarnish my image by accusing me of being anti-Vokkaliga,” he alleged. The CM said that JDS leaders do not have the moral right to call themselves ‘Secular’ now after joining hands with the BJP.