Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lambasts Gowda, uses Hassan rally to showcase his might

HASSAN: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday lambasted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda for his “cunning politics”.
Gowda finished almost all Vokkaliga leaders politically in the state, he alleged at Congress ‘Janakalyana Swabhimana Samavesha’ here.
With many top Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, lauding and throwing their weight behind him, Siddaramaiah used the platform to send out a message that his writ runs in the state unit of the party.
Overwhelmed by the turnout, Siddaramaiah claimed that many from other parties came to the rally to support him.
Continuing his tirade against the JDS supremo, Siddaramaiah said Gowda did not grow on his own politically. He could become CM only with the help of the then Janata Parivar leaders.
“Gowda also tried to tarnish my image by accusing me of being anti-Vokkaliga,” he alleged. The CM said that JDS leaders do not have the moral right to call themselves ‘Secular’ now after joining hands with the BJP.
Gowda became CM with my support: Siddu
Ridiculing Gowda for calling himself “mannina maga”, the CM said that the former PM and his son HD Kumaraswamy, who is Union minister, failed to raise their voice against the Centre for meting out injustice to Karnataka in terms of fund allocation and issues pertaining to the state.
The CM said being a senior most politician, Gowda is yet to learn to respect leaders from other parties. “Gowda
made several attempts to finish me politically. He sacked me from JDS for holding a rally of AHINDA in Davanagere. Gowda became CM in 1994 with my support and that of leaders such as RL Jalappa,” Siddaramaiah claimed.
He criticised JDS and BJP leaders for “insulting” the beneficiaries of the ruling Congress’ guarantee schemes by issuing misleading statements. The CM also criticised the Centre for its “anti-poor” policies.
Earlier speaking to reporters at the helipad, Siddaramaiah said BJP’s ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku’ rally is politically motivated. Thousands of notices were issued to farmers by the Waqf Board when they (BJP leaders) were in power. They have no moral right to raise the issue now, he said.