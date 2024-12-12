Advocacy in danger at the hands of fake advocates: Special court

BENGALURU: Observing that a considerable number of people are still practising as advocates even without obtaining eligible law degrees, and this has become an open secret today, a Special Court said that such fake advocates are not only contaminating the system but have also become a challenge for the true advocates.

"In other words, the holy profession of advocacy is in serious danger at the hands of fake advocates. In this regard, every concerned person needs to be introspected for having remained a silent spectator, and not taken any steps to curb the menace of fake advocacy," the court noted.

Judge K M Radhakrishna made this observation on Tuesday while rejecting the anticipatory bail petition filed by Kanaka Lakshmi B M, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Kanaka Lakshmi has been booked by the city police for alleged abetment of suicide and charges of bribe based on the death note left by businesswoman S Jeeva, a law graduate, an accused in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam.