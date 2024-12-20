Karnataka HC orders immediate release of BJP MLC Ravi

BENGALURU: Observing that it would be highly unfortunate for the citizens of the state if the alleged incident inside the Karnataka Legislative Council at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi occurred, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state police to release BJP MLC C T Ravi forthwith. However, the court stipulated that Ravi must be available for investigation as and when required.

Justice M G Uma issued the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Ravi challenging his arrest, arguing that the police had not followed due procedure of law and thus he was entitled to release.

Ravi had been arrested by the Belagavi police on Thursday following a complaint by Minister for Women and Child Development, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who alleged that Ravi had made derogatory remarks against her.

During the hearing, senior advocate Sandesh Chouta, appearing for Ravi, contended that the police had failed to issue a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code before his arrest, as the alleged offence carried a penalty of less than seven years’ imprisonment.