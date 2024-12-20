Karnataka HC orders immediate release of BJP MLC Ravi

BENGALURU: Observing that it would be highly unfortunate for the citizens of the state if the alleged incident inside the Karnataka Legislative Council at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi occurred, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state police to release BJP MLC C T Ravi forthwith. However, the court stipulated that Ravi must be available for investigation as and when required.
Justice M G Uma issued the interim order after hearing a petition filed by Ravi challenging his arrest, arguing that the police had not followed due procedure of law and thus he was entitled to release.
Ravi had been arrested by the Belagavi police on Thursday following a complaint by Minister for Women and Child Development, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who alleged that Ravi had made derogatory remarks against her.
During the hearing, senior advocate Sandesh Chouta, appearing for Ravi, contended that the police had failed to issue a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code before his arrest, as the alleged offence carried a penalty of less than seven years’ imprisonment.
He further argued that the grounds and reasons for arrest, as mandated by the Supreme Court, had not been provided.
Chouta also alleged that Ravi was “brutally assaulted in police custody” and had sustained a bleeding injury. “Doctors have advised him to undergo a CT scan to ascertain whether there is any internal injury. Considering all this, he is entitled to immediate release,” he submitted.
Opposing the plea, State Public Prosecutor Belliappa argued that he had not yet received instructions regarding whether a notice was issued prior to Ravi’s arrest. He also noted that Ravi’s bail application was still pending before the special court for criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.
After considering the submissions, the court passed an interim order directing the immediate release of Ravi, subject to the condition that he must cooperate with the investigation as required.