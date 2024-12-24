Congress CWC in Belagavi: Party to finalise 2025 action plan, address Ambedkar 'insult' issue

NEW DELHI: The Congress is set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Belgaum session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, with an extended session of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to finalise its action plan for the coming year.
The opposition party has vowed to strongly address the "insult" to B. R. Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah during the meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka, and deliberate upon further actions.
Addressing a joint press conference, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, along with general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal and AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, announced that the extended CWC meeting on 26 December has been titled 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak'.
Ramesh stated, "The Congress has been marking Ambedkar Samman Saptah against the 'insult' of B. R. Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah." He emphasised, "There is only one solution—that the home minister be sacked and must apologise for his remarks."
Venugopal reaffirmed the party's position, saying, "The Congress has strongly taken up the issue of the 'insult' of Ambedkar by the home minister and has been demanding the sacking of Shah as well as an apology from him."
The issue will be given special focus during the CWC meeting, and future courses of action will also be deliberated upon, Venugopal added.
Highlighting the scale of participation, Venugopal noted that almost 200 leaders will attend this "historic" session. He further announced that a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally will be held in Belagavi on 27 December, which will see the participation of Congress MPs, leaders, and lakhs of workers.
The CWC will also pass two resolutions during the meeting and finalise its action plan for the next year, Venugopal said.