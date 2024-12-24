Congress CWC in Belagavi: Party to finalise 2025 action plan, address Ambedkar 'insult' issue

Ramesh stated, "The Congress has been marking Ambedkar Samman Saptah against the 'insult' of B. R. Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah." He emphasised, "There is only one solution—that the home minister be sacked and must apologise for his remarks."

Venugopal reaffirmed the party's position, saying, "The Congress has strongly taken up the issue of the 'insult' of Ambedkar by the home minister and has been demanding the sacking of Shah as well as an apology from him."

The issue will be given special focus during the CWC meeting, and future courses of action will also be deliberated upon, Venugopal added.

Highlighting the scale of participation, Venugopal noted that almost 200 leaders will attend this "historic" session. He further announced that a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally will be held in Belagavi on 27 December, which will see the participation of Congress MPs, leaders, and lakhs of workers.

The CWC will also pass two resolutions during the meeting and finalise its action plan for the next year, Venugopal said.