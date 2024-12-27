Congress Working Committee in Belagavi flags attacks on Constitution

BELAGAVI: The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) at Belagavi on Thursday sealed its commitment to revamp the party organisation in the coming months and fight “anti-Constitutional” sentiments taking sway across the country.

The CWC resolved to commit to protecting the Indian Constitution and the ideals of the Indian Independence Movement. Accordingly, the CWC resolved to launch the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan”, beginning with a rally in Belagavi on Friday (December 27) and culminating in a rally at Mhow on January 26th, 2025, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution coming into force and the founding of our Republic.

During this month, rallies will be organized in every block, district, and state as well.

The CWC met on Thursday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic taking over of the Presidency of Indian National Congress at its 39th Session in 1924.

CWC expressed concerns over alleged state-sponsored increase in communal and ethnic hatred, particularly targeted against minority communities. Manipur, which has been burning since May 2023, continues to be met with indifference by the Prime Minister and his Government.

The PM has not visited this troubled state ever since violence erupted in May 2023. Communal tension has been stoked in Sambhal and other places for the RSS-BJP’s narrow political gain. The Places of Worship Act, 1991 to which the Indian National Congress is firmly committed in letter and spirit has also come under needless and reckless debate, the CWC opined.

The CWC also condemned in the strongest terms, the manner in which peaceful protests by Congress were dealt with by the governments in BJP-ruled states like Assam and UP. A number of Congress workers lost their lives. This is totally unacceptable, and it only reflects the anti-democratic mindset of the BJP. The meeting demanded a socio-economic caste census be conducted at the earliest.

The 50% ceiling on reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and OBCs must be increased so as to enhance further the benefits accrued to these three traditionally disadvantaged groups of our society.