Stories that made an impact

January 31, 2024

STORY: The neolithic ash mounds located in Kudtini town in Ballari turned into a hub for illegal activities owing to lack of maintenance. The ash mounds are a protected site.

IMPACT: The state government ordered the Ballari district administration to take necessary action to save the site and the administration installed CCTVs and enhanced security.

February 21 , 2024

STORY: TNIE reported on harmful cancer-causing chemicals and use of Rhodamine-B, a textile dye used to give a pink hue in cotton candy, being used widely across Karnataka.

IMPACT: The health department issued an order prohibiting the usage of artificial colors in cotton candy, gobi manchurian and chicken kebab.

March 6, 2024

STORY: In the world famous heritage site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district, there were no rooms for feeding and baby care. It caused inconvenience to visitors.

IMPACT: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) opened four baby feeding and children care units in Hampi.

April 12, 2024

STORY: KR Market in Bengaluru lies beneath heaps of garbage, chaotic loading and unloading, generation and management of fruits and meat waste, and broken manholes.

IMPACT: The Lokayukta took cognisance of the issue and initiated necessary action.

April 22, 2024

STORY: A Scheduled Caste family in Jarkal in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district, was deprived of piped water. The local panchayat officials had laid the main pipeline, but had delayed the last mile connection to their house.

IMPACT: Panchayat officials took steps to supply piped water to the family. The pipe was laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

April 29, 2024

STORY: The BBMP’s waste management plant in a BDA Layout became a headache for Banashankari 6th stage residents owing to the foul smell emanating from it.

IMPACT: Taking cognisance of the issue highlighted regarding the challenges faced by residents, the Upalokayukta took up a suo moto case.

May 22, 2024

STORY: A TNIE report on shortage of ambulances plaguing border villages of Chamarajanagara causing hardship for residents.

IMPACT: After TNIE reported the story, an ambulance was stationed in Hanur taluk to help the residents.