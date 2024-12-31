Stories that made an impact
January 31, 2024
STORY: The neolithic ash mounds located in Kudtini town in Ballari turned into a hub for illegal activities owing to lack of maintenance. The ash mounds are a protected site.
IMPACT: The state government ordered the Ballari district administration to take necessary action to save the site and the administration installed CCTVs and enhanced security.
February 21 , 2024
STORY: TNIE reported on harmful cancer-causing chemicals and use of Rhodamine-B, a textile dye used to give a pink hue in cotton candy, being used widely across Karnataka.
IMPACT: The health department issued an order prohibiting the usage of artificial colors in cotton candy, gobi manchurian and chicken kebab.
March 6, 2024
STORY: In the world famous heritage site of Hampi in Vijayanagara district, there were no rooms for feeding and baby care. It caused inconvenience to visitors.
IMPACT: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) opened four baby feeding and children care units in Hampi.
April 12, 2024
STORY: KR Market in Bengaluru lies beneath heaps of garbage, chaotic loading and unloading, generation and management of fruits and meat waste, and broken manholes.
IMPACT: The Lokayukta took cognisance of the issue and initiated necessary action.
April 22, 2024
STORY: A Scheduled Caste family in Jarkal in Brahmavara taluk, Udupi district, was deprived of piped water. The local panchayat officials had laid the main pipeline, but had delayed the last mile connection to their house.
IMPACT: Panchayat officials took steps to supply piped water to the family. The pipe was laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
April 29, 2024
STORY: The BBMP’s waste management plant in a BDA Layout became a headache for Banashankari 6th stage residents owing to the foul smell emanating from it.
IMPACT: Taking cognisance of the issue highlighted regarding the challenges faced by residents, the Upalokayukta took up a suo moto case.
May 22, 2024
STORY: A TNIE report on shortage of ambulances plaguing border villages of Chamarajanagara causing hardship for residents.
IMPACT: After TNIE reported the story, an ambulance was stationed in Hanur taluk to help the residents.
May 9, 2024
STORY: TNIE highlighted how the mortuary at KR Hospital in Mysuru has been grappling with a major setback: Its cold storage units have been non-operational, which had led to a pungent odour permeating in the area, much to the dismay of visitors.
IMPACT: The Dean and Director of MMCRI served notice to the officials concerned and fixed the unit for smooth operation.
July 20, 2024
STORY: A heap of garbage was dumped on the road near Vidhana Soudha’s Gate 2 in Bengaluru. Lawmakers attending the monsoon session earlier this year were greeted by the unpleasant sight of the garbage.
IMPACT: BBMP authorities responded promptly and sent a team to clear the waste.
October 19, 2024
STORY: Officials at the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited in Mysuru have been allegedly found hoarding vast quantities of essential medical supplies—particularly gloves—while misleading government hospitals into believing there were no available stocks.
IMPACT: A statement issued by the health department and the KSMSCL MD stated, “A probe will be conducted to ensure the proper functioning of warehouse operations.”
November 22, 2024
STORY: A TNIE report highlighted that auto meters are not being used by drivers in Davanagere. The report also stressed on auto drivers demanding excess fare.
IMPACT: The district road transport authority directed all autorickshaw owners and drivers to fix meters on their auto’s within a month, failing which they will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.
August 16, 2024
STORY: TNIE reported about an abandoned bus in Dharwad, which was parked along the road for the last 17 years. The bus became a haven stray dogs, pigs and illegal activities. Residents were exhausted requesting authorities, ministers and others concerned.
IMPACT: The bus was removed after the issue was brought to the notice of deputy commissioner and concerned police officer. The records were found and the bus was lifted by the Excise department.
September 2,2024
STORY: TNIE reported on tribals carrying a youth’s body on a cloth stretcher for 2 km. Tribals of Konegodu village in Kalsa taluk faced a lot of faced hardship to transport sick people to hospitals.
IMPACT: Justice Ontugodi, member of the State Human rights Commission visited the village and heard the grievances of the families. He assured them of bringing this to the notice of officials concerned. Also, Revenue officials visited the village. Now, the road work has started.
September 2, 2024
STORY: The road near Kadirenahalli underpass, leading to Bendrenagar and Kadirenahalli in Bengaluru, is littered with garbage. Residents also complained that BBMP’s garbage collection vehicles are left parked unattended.
IMPACT: Following the report -- BBMP Apathy: Garbage Littered on Road Next to Kadirenahalli Underpass -- the Karnataka Lokayukta inspected the area and ordered BBMP officials to clear the mess.
September 19, 2024
STORY: TNIE reported about a weak railway bridge in Dharwad district posing a threat to motorists.
IMPACT: Following the publication of the story, officials concerned decided to inspect the all such railway bridges in South Western Railway division.
December 14, 2024
STORY: TNIE reported about miscreants defacing the 10-century temples of Kalyani Chalukyas in Gadag.
IMPACT: Following the report, the CMO took note of it and directed officials to rectify it.