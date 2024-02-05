Karnataka police halt 'Chalo Bhagava Abhiyan' rally amid tensions

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed for some time at MK Hubballi of Kittur taluk after the police on Sunday stopped a ‘Chalo Bhagava Abhiyan’ rally organised by local Hindu activists to re-hoist a saffron flag again near a Hanuman temple in the town.

The police department had deployed hundreds of policemen all over MK Hubballi town as a precautionary measure, and prohibited the rally, citing that prior permission had not been taken.

Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled, who visited the town, discussed the situation with Chief Executive Officer of MK Hubballi Town Panchayat Ravindra Bagalkoti. He instructed the police staff on the ground to ensure that law and order is maintained. He requested the public too to cooperate with the police.