No bar on protest, says Suresh on BJP workers’ stir

On BJP workers laying siege to his house, Suresh sarcastically said, “No one can be stopped from staging a protest and the government will extend its full cooperation. I will happily welcome it. God bless them.”

While replying to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget on Thursday, Suresh had said, “The tax money from South Indian states is being distributed to North India. If we do not condemn it, there might arise a situation where we will have to demand a separate southern nation.”

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, had stated that he will not tolerate any talk of dividing the country.

As the issue was not showing any signs of slowing down and with the Lok Sabha elections approaching fast, Suresh seems to have backed out from his statement.

On low allocation of funds to the state, the point that Suresh was trying to make, Congress MLAs, MLCs and the lone MP Suresh, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are staging a protest in New Delhi on February 7.