St Gerosa school issue: Case against two BJP MLAs for 'forcing' students to chant Jai Shri Ram

MANGALURU: A case has been registered by the police against five people, including two BJP MLAs, for allegedly inciting people and forcing students of the St Gerosa school in the city to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

Police sources on Thursday said the FIR, filed at the Mangaluru South police station, has named MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Y Bharat Shetty, city corporators Sandeep Garodi, Bharat Kumar and Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell as the accused.

The protesters were also accused of instigating enmity between the Christian and Hindu communities by directing their slogans against Christianity during the protest on February 12.