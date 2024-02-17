Karnataka minister orders probe into St Gerosa school incident amidst communal tensions

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday termed the St Gerosa School incident as unfortunate and an IAS-led investigation has been ordered along with an additional commissioner, education department, Gulbarga for a comprehensive investigation.

IAS officer Akash K has been approached for the enquiry.

To a media query on the ongoing investigation into the alleged hurting of Hindu religious sentiments by a teacher named Sr Prabha at St Gerosa school while teaching a lesson titled 'Work is Worship', the minister said that it is unfortunate that school children were made to stand and protest and the teachers too were ill-treated.