Karnataka minister orders probe into St Gerosa school incident amidst communal tensions

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday termed the St Gerosa School incident as unfortunate and an IAS-led investigation has been ordered along with an additional commissioner, education department, Gulbarga for a comprehensive investigation.
IAS officer Akash K has been approached for the enquiry.
To a media query on the ongoing investigation into the alleged hurting of Hindu religious sentiments by a teacher named Sr Prabha at St Gerosa school while teaching a lesson titled 'Work is Worship', the minister said that it is unfortunate that school children were made to stand and protest and the teachers too were ill-treated.
"This is not a good culture. The entire country is watching and teachers are being abused. In every matter, they are pitting people against each other as Christians, Hindus and Muslims and spreading communal hatred. FIR has been registered against BJP MLAs and police will take action after enquiry. We cannot withdraw cases just because they are asking for it," he said.
To a question on parents' allegations that no FIR has been registered against the teacher despite complaining, the minister said, "We are hurt how they (BJP MLAs) behaved in front of a school. The enquiry will reveal whether the teacher is at fault and action will be taken if allegations proved. But, unfortunately, they have tried to divide the community based on religion which is against our Constitution," he said.