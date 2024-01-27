Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra played key role in Shettar’s return to party

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra seems to have played a key role in getting former chief minister Jagadish Shettar back into the BJP fold.

Shettar said that in the last few months, many BJP workers and leaders felt that he should return, but the process gained momentum only after Vijayendra was appointed as the state party chief.

Speaking to the media at the party office, the former CM said the entire process of returning to the BJP did not happen in four hours, but the process was going on for the last few months. “After he was appointed as the state president, Vijayendra took the initiative, and so did former CM Yediyurappa,” he said, adding that the party workers across the state always wanted him to return.