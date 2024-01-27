Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra played key role in Shettar’s return to party

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra seems to have played a key role in getting former chief minister Jagadish Shettar back into the BJP fold.
Shettar said that in the last few months, many BJP workers and leaders felt that he should return, but the process gained momentum only after Vijayendra was appointed as the state party chief.
Speaking to the media at the party office, the former CM said the entire process of returning to the BJP did not happen in four hours, but the process was going on for the last few months. “After he was appointed as the state president, Vijayendra took the initiative, and so did former CM Yediyurappa,” he said, adding that the party workers across the state always wanted him to return.
Shettar had quit the BJP and joined Congress before the Assembly polls and he had criticised the BJP leadership. Responding to a question on how he looks at it now, Shettar said he had spoken about the prevailing situation in the BJP then and they should be optimistic about improvements and not feel that things cannot be corrected.
“I will take everyone into confidence to strengthen the party,” he said, adding that he will tour the state and ensure that BJP wins over 25 Lok Sabha seats.
Shettar said he has returned to the party without any conditions and will work as per the directions of party leaders, who have informed him that he will be accorded due respect as a senior leader.
On Thursday, Shettar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and other central leaders in New Delhi. “The BJP is our home. I had joined the Congress due to some incidents during the Assembly elections,” he said. The former CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened the country and the citizens want to make him the PM again.
“He should become the Prime Minister again, and our country should emerge economically stronger. That is why I have rejoined BJP,” he said.
BJP State Executive committee meeting today
The state executive committee meeting of the BJP will be held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday. State president BY Vijayendra said 900 leaders will be attending the meeting to discuss the party’s strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.