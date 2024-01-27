Republic Day celebration: Karnataka governor lauds govt’s five guarantee schemes

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said on Friday that the state government is making efforts to fulfil the goals of the constitution and lauded it for implementing Shakti, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuvanidhi guarantee schemes.

Delivering his Republic Day speech after unfurling the national flag at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here, Gehlot said, “We should be grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar for drafting the Constitution, which is unique in many ways.”

Referring to the five guarantees, the governor said women have availed themselves of 134.34 crore free rides in government buses under the Shakti scheme, while Rs 290.12 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the Anna Bhagya scheme. In all, 1.50 crore electricity consumers are enjoying the benefits of the Gruha Jyoti scheme. A sum of Rs 8,181 crore has been given to 1.17 crore women under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.