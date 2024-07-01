Sexual assault case: Special court extends JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna's police custody for two days

BENGALURU: The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Monday extended the police custody of JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna for two more days. He was arrested in a sodomy case filed against him by a JD(S) male party worker.
Revanna was produced before the special court for trial cases for sitting MPs/MLAs after his eight days of police custody ended on July 1. The special court judge, Justice KN Shivakumar, remanded him to two more days of police custody.
The Crime Investigation Department (CID), probing the sodomy case, sought five days of police custody citing that he was not cooperating with the investigating officers. However, the court granted only two days of custody.
The case of the alleged sexual abuse of a male party worker against the arrested JD(S) MLC was handed over to the CID on June 23 on the orders of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Law and Order, R Hitendra.
Hassan police brought Suraj to Bengaluru and produced him before a magistrate. Suraj was then remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, the CID sought 14 days of police custody, but the court granted eight days.
A 27-year-old male JD(S) worker filed a complaint at Holenarsipura Rural police station on June 22, accusing Suraj of sexually assaulting him on June 16 at his farmhouse.
Suraj was booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).