Sexual assault case: Special court extends JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna's police custody for two days

BENGALURU: The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Monday extended the police custody of JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna for two more days. He was arrested in a sodomy case filed against him by a JD(S) male party worker.

Revanna was produced before the special court for trial cases for sitting MPs/MLAs after his eight days of police custody ended on July 1. The special court judge, Justice KN Shivakumar, remanded him to two more days of police custody.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), probing the sodomy case, sought five days of police custody citing that he was not cooperating with the investigating officers. However, the court granted only two days of custody.