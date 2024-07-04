BJP demands CBI probe into MUDA row

BENGALURU: Taking on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam, the BJP leaders in Karnataka made an attempt to lay siege to the former’s residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

They were detained by the police and let off later. The Opposition BJP members demanded that the government refer the case to the CBI, and sought Siddaramaiah’s resignation. BJP members were led by state party president.

BY Vijayendra, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka. They alleged that there was a Rs 4,000-crore scam in MUDA and an investigation by the CBI is required to bring out the truth. Instead of suspending officials, Urban Development Minister Byarathi Suresh has transferred them, they said.

The BJP leaders also demanded a probe in the ST Corporation scam. Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said, “There is a scam daily in this government. How can the MUDA scam in Mysuru happen without the knowledge of the CM? His wife was given 15 sites. Minister Byrathi Suresh went to Mysuru and transferred the officials involved. He took files related to Bengaluru and they are trying to hide it now.” He said the BJP will fight both inside and outside the Assembly.

Will reply to BJP during session, says DKS

DyCM DK Shivakumar dismissed allegations of any scam in MUDA saying that there have been no scams during the Congress tenure in the state. “All the scams that the state has ever witnessed have taken place during the BJP rule. We will respond to all the allegations during the ensuing Legislature Session,” he added.