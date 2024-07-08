Will publish list of MUDA 50:50 site beneficiaries: HC Mahadevappa
MYSURU: The allotment of alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddramaiah’s wife Parvathi is legal as the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had acquired her 3.16 acres of land illegally and developed it, said Mysuru district in-charge minister HC Mahadevappa on Sunday.
He said MUDA, at its meeting, had passed a resolution admitting its folly in encroaching the land, and had decided to allot alternative sites at 50:50 ratio.
He said, “We will soon come out with a list of people who have benefited from the 50:50 site allotment scam, to prevent the public from buying these sites. We will not spare anyone, however influential they may be.”
‘No need for CBI probe into MUDA scam, K’taka police efficient enough’
“It is unfortunate that a few vested interests are making false and baseless charges against Siddaramaiah,” minister HC Mahadevappa said.
He clarified that the allotment of alternative sites to Parvathi has nothing to do with irregularities and violations in allotment of developed sites to other beneficiaries under the 50:50 ratio by MUDA. The government will act against those involved in the scam once the team led by the urban development commissioner submits its report, he added.
Mahadevappa said the 3.16 acres of land on Survey Number 463 in Kesare was not “granted” land to Javara, a Dalit -- who is said to be the original owner -- as he purchased it at an auction for Rs 100 in 1985. He said Parvathi’s brother Mallikarjunaswamy bought the land and gifted it to her. When MUDA acquired the land, she objected to it.
Later, she had written to MUDA, accepting the allotment of sites on a 50:50 ratio, he said. She had not insisted on MUDA granting her land at Vijayanagara or any other specific layout, he added.
The opposition has alleged that the allotment of 38,000 sqft of land to Parvathi was because of political considerations and to cover up the illegal allotment of sites under the 50:50 ratio.
He said the government has ordered a probe based on a letter written by the deputy commissioner. This has nothing to do with the Parvathi case, he stressed. He said the Congress government has strengthened the PTCL act to protect the lands of SC/STs, whereas the previous BJP government had diluted the provisions.
Mahadevappa said he discussed with Siddaramaiah the need to reform MUDA by bringing down the number of members to reduce their influence. The CM has given his go-ahead, he added. On the opposition's demand for a CBI probe, he said the Karnataka police are efficient enough to investigate the case.