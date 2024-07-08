Will publish list of MUDA 50:50 site beneficiaries: HC Mahadevappa

MYSURU: The allotment of alternative sites to Chief Minister Siddramaiah’s wife Parvathi is legal as the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had acquired her 3.16 acres of land illegally and developed it, said Mysuru district in-charge minister HC Mahadevappa on Sunday.

He said MUDA, at its meeting, had passed a resolution admitting its folly in encroaching the land, and had decided to allot alternative sites at 50:50 ratio.

He said, “We will soon come out with a list of people who have benefited from the 50:50 site allotment scam, to prevent the public from buying these sites. We will not spare anyone, however influential they may be.”

‘No need for CBI probe into MUDA scam, K’taka police efficient enough’

“It is unfortunate that a few vested interests are making false and baseless charges against Siddaramaiah,” minister HC Mahadevappa said.

He clarified that the allotment of alternative sites to Parvathi has nothing to do with irregularities and violations in allotment of developed sites to other beneficiaries under the 50:50 ratio by MUDA. The government will act against those involved in the scam once the team led by the urban development commissioner submits its report, he added.