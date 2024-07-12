Valmiki Corporation 'scam' probe: ED takes former Karnataka Minister B Nagendra into custody

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday took former Minister B Nagendra into custody, as part of a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited, official sources said.

The Congress MLA was taken to the ED office here from his residence for questioning, the sources said.

Following allegations against him in connection with the scam, Nagendra, who was Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, tendered his resignation on June 6.

"I'm being brought from my home. I don't know anything," Nagendra told reporters as he was being taken to the ED office.

The ED has carried out searches for the last two days at several places, including at the premises of former Karnataka Minister Nagendra and ruling Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who is Chairman of the Corporation.

The agency covered around 20 locations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra as part of a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.